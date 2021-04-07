Lenora “Babe” Boughten, 98

Lenora “Babe” V. Boughten died on April 4, 2021 at the age of 98.

Babe was born April 3, 1923 in Austin, MN to Andrew and Anna Andersen. She worked a few years at Hormel before marrying Dick Boughten on Nov 19, 1941. During WWII they lived in an airstream camper in Maryland, Nebraska, and Washington where Dick worked in the aircraft factories. After the war they returned to Austin and in 1961 moved to Rose Creek. Babe was a homemaker and they were blessed with six children. For the last few years, and until she passed away, Babe made her home with her daughter Nancy, and granddaughter Katie and husband Lee Clancy and their two young children, Prairie and Cass. Her days were filled with babies, dogs, and so much love.

Above all, Babe took great joy in her family and was blessed with 6 children, 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She loved her sisters who were her best friends, and her nieces, nephews, and friends too. She enjoyed visiting, playing cards, family vacations up north, and just being together. She enjoyed living in Rose Creek for 57 years and was blessed with 75 years of marriage.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter (Debra Kilgore), son (Gary Boughten), son-in-law (Gary Clancy), grandson (Patrick Kilgore), and sisters (Mae Sibbers, Olga Stanton and an infant sister Ida) and two brothers (Nels and Ed Andersen)

Survived by her daughter: Beverly Rice (Ed); son: Larry Boughten (Marie); daughter: Nancy Clancy; son: Bob Boughten (Lori); son-in-law: Al Kilgore; daughter-in-law: Kim Boughten: and many generations of grandchildren.

The family extends their gratitude to Mayo Hospice for their love, care and support.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 10th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Daniel L. Crapo officiating. Interment will be at the Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before the service at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

Masks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and all MN Department of Health COVID 19 protocols will be followed