Jorgenson receives designation

Financial Advisor Kristine Jorgenson of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Austin has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist(SM).

Jorgenson successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.