Hy-Vee giving three families the chance at free groceries

An Adams woman will compete for free groceries and $1,000 as part of the company’s Basket Bolt promotion.

Valerie King is one of three people competing in the competition at 6 p.m. this Thursday at the Rochester Hy-Vee located at 4221 West Dr. NW.

The Hy-Vee Basket Bolt allows three families to race around the store collecting as many grocery items as they can in 60 seconds. The family to collect the highest number of eligible groceries will win a $1,000 Visa gift card and all participating families will be able to keep the eligible groceries they collect during the competition.

Winners were selected after entering in the Basket Bolt Sweepstakes last month.

Contestants are: Amber Uhlenhake of Stewartville, Minn., Valerie King of Adams, Minn. and Stacy Sass of Elgin, Minn.