Huskies hold off Packer baseball team

The Austin baseball team lost to Owatonna (4-1 overall, 4-1 Big Nine) 13-8 in Owatonna Tuesday.

Dakota Retterath had a double and an RBI for the Packers (2-4 overall, 1-4 Big Nine) and Jordan Ransom, Teyghan Hovland and Nic Robertson all knocked in two runs.

Austin pitching: Brady Kominek (L) 3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K; Nic Robertson, 0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 ER; Ian Bundy, 2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 2 K

Austin hitting: Bray Klapperick, 1-for-3, R, BB; Bryce Garroway, R; Ian Bundy, 0-for-2, BB; Teyghan Hovland, 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Nic Robertson, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Dakota Retterath, 2-for-3, double, RBI, R, BB; Bryce Fisher, 2-for-3, RBI, BB; Jarde Lillemon, 1-for-3, R; Riley Haugen, 1-for-1