Hovland strikes out nine as Packers edge out Tigers in opener

The Austin baseball team opened its season with a 3-1 win over Albert Lea on the road Thursday.

Teyghan Hovland struck out nine to get the win and Brady Kominek pitched two scoreless innings and he knocked in two runs for the Packers (1-0 overall, 1-0 Big Nine).

Austin pitching: Teyghan Hovland (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 9 K; Brady Kominek (S) 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K

Austin hitting: Lathan Wilson, 0-for-2, R, BB; Dakota Retterath, 0-for-3, R, BB; Teyghan Hovland, 0-for-1, R, 2 BBs; Bray Klapperick, 1-for-2, BB; Brady Kominek, 0-for-2, 2 RBIs, BB; Logan Murphy, 0-for-1, BB