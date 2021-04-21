Hendrickson and Freeburg power Vikings past Knights

Hayfield senior Caitlyn Hendrickson helped her cause in the circle as she knocked in five runs during a 22-3 win for the Viking softball team over Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-4 overall) in Hayfield Tuesday.

Hendrickson had a homer and Kylie Freeburg added a homer, a double and two RBIs for the Vikings (2-1 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 10 K

Hayfield hitting: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 2-for-5, HR, 5 RBIs, 4 R, 2 BBs; Anna Bamlet, 0-for-2, 3 BBs; Kylie Freeburg, 3-for-5, 4 R, HR, double, 2 RBIs; Natalee Heydt, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-1, double, 3 R, RBI, 2 BBs; Maleah 1-for-1, 2 R, BB; Reese Bauman, 1-for-1, double, 2 RBIs; Jo Tempel, 1-for-4, RBI; Taylor Dick, 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs, BB; Kenna Selk, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R