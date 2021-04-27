Hayfield baseball team pounds out 21 runs to beat FBA

The Hayfield baseball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (1-3 overall) 21-0 in five innings in Faribault Monday.

Nolan Klocke and Lucas Hansen combined for a one-hitter for the Vikings (5-0 overall). Hayfield had 20 hits as a team.

Hayfield pitching: Nolan Klocke (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 6 K; Lucas Hansen, 2 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 3 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 3-for-5, double, HBP, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Joey Tempel, 1-for-3, 2 BBs, HBP, 4 R, 3 RBIs, SB; Karver Heydt, 3-for-4, double, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Lucas Hansen, 2-for-4, double, BB, R, RBI; Isaiah Tempel, 2-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI; Ethan Slaathaug, 2-for-3, double, R, 4 RBIs; Kael Becker, 0-for-1, HBP, R; Erik Bungum, 2-for-4, double, BB, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Watson, 2-for-4, BB, 3 R, RBI; Kobe Foster, 1-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI