Get to Know: Grand Meadow’s Colt Landers

Colt Landers is a senior at Grand Meadow.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Basketball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Our playoff game my sophomore year. There was so much anticipation going into that game and the crowd was packed for both teams. There was a lot of drama in that game and we ended up winning and made it to the Civic Center for the first time in my high school career!

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Sports have taught me many things. One thing is to work extremely hard for what you want, it may not end up exactly how you pictured but at the end of the day it’s worth working hard for. Another thing is to always learn and be open to things, especially with basketball. Basketball is 20 percent physical and 80 percent mental so learning and using your head is very important in basketball and life.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Kobe Bryant. The way he carried himself and with the mentality and the drive he had was extremely rare, no one has anything near that now days. Through the highs and the lows of his career he continued to learn and was hungry to get better every single day. He is a great inspiration to me.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Kobe Bryant. He knew so much about life and had so much wisdom. You could learn a lot from him about basketball and life.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Ankle injuries; I had four ankle sprains in one season and I’ve had them a lot more in the past but I’ve overcome them and they’ve helped me become stronger. They’ve helped me more mentally than physically actually.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Anything related to basketball or helping people get better.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Either pizza or tacos.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I’m unsure so far about what field I’m going into, but I’m going to play college basketball. Either Division II, III or junior college.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Overall it’s a struggle, not just for me, for everyone. For me it’s a struggle mentally. It give less meaning to everything and it’s tough to stay motivated sometimes. Personally I think it’s silly to be in a pandemic with the percentages of this virus. But that’s life and things happen for a reason. It helps you get stronger in the long run.