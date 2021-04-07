Genevieve M. Arends, 92

Genevieve Marie (Berning) Arends, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Genevieve was born January 25, 1929 along with her twin sister Geraldine Berning on the 26th to Herschel and Geneva Berning in Wykoff, Minnesota. She grew up in the Filmore County area. On March 28, 1947, she married Norman Arends in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Early in their marriage, they resided in Port Townsend, Washington, while Norman trained at Fort Warden. Norman was deployed to Marshall Islands in 1948, Genevieve moved home to Spring Valley with family. Following Norman’s honorable discharge the family moved to Austin, Minnesota. Genevieve was a member of the United Methodist Church. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. It was Genevieve’s wish to have her body donated to the Mayo Anatomical Department.

Survivors include her two daughters, Janette (Wylie) Hovey of Rochester, MN, Star (Mory) Johnson of Austin, MN; son, Rodney (Sandy) Arends of Lonsdale, MN; 10 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Rindels of Rochester, MN; special friends, Annette Quinlan of Austin, MN; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Geneva Berning; husband, Norman Arends; son, Donavon (Denise) Arends; brother, Lindee Berning; and sister, Darlene Harvey.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin at a later date. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Special thanks to Elisha from Heartland Hospice and St. Mark’s Living. The family prefers memorials to First United Methodist Church or recipient of donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.