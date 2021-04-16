Funeral notice: William Hardy, 90

Sept. 4, 1930-Oct. 24, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. – William Hardy, 90, Austin, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 24, in his home.

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Keys to Life Apostolic Church in Austin. The Rev. Randy Hardy and Pastor David Simerson will officiate.

Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.

