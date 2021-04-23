Funeral notice: Virginia M. Hanson, 78

Virginia M. Hanson, 78, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus.

Visitation will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Otisco on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Memorial services will be held Monday, April 26, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Otisco with Pastor Scott Williams officiating. Memorials are preferred to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Otisco.