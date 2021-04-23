Engagement: Emily Goskeson and Anthony Wacholz

Emily Goskeson of Albert Lea, Minnesota, and Anthony Wacholz of New Richland, Minnesota, have announced their engagement.

Goskeson is the daughter of Steve and Cynthia Goskeson of Albert Lea. Grandparents are Deloris Goskeson and the late George Goskeson of Albert Lea and the late Ronald and Esther Lokken of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and formerly of Austin, Minnesota.

She graduated from E & E Academy Homeschool in 2011 and then graduated from Ridgewater College in 2015 with a degree as an activities director. Goskeson is currently an activities professional.

Wacholz is the son of Lane and Sarah Wacholz of New Richland. Grandparents are Leonard Wacholz and the late Arlene Wacholz of New Richland and the late Arlynn and Ruth McHenry of Northwood, Iowa.

Wacholz graduated from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School in 2011 and South Dakota State University in 2017 with aDoctor of Pharmacy. He currently works as a pharmacist.

The wedding will be held Aug. 21, 2021, in Austin.