Crane Chapel holding baby shower for Rachel’s Hope

Crane Chapel is having a “Baby Shower” to benefit Rachel’s Hope!

Beginning this Sunday, Crane Chapel will be collecting baby items to donate to Rachel’s Hope. Items will be collected through Mother’s Day on May 9.

There will be a playpen in the foyer of Crane Chapel to place your donations.

Items needed include:

• Size 5 and 6 diapers (no small sizes please)

• Baby wipes

• Baby bottles

• Sippy cups

• Baby shampoo

• Baby wash

• Baby lotion

• Hooded baby towels