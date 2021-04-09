Convictions: March 29-April 3

—Kelvin Tyrone Cotton, 45, of Austin was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order. He must pay $260 in fines. The sentence is concurrent to another case.

—Robin Scott Higbe, 64, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow a few conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—James Lee Chris Walker, 60, of Austin was sentenced to 10 years of probation for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 60 months in prison. He received three concurrent sentences of 10 years of probation for three additional counts of felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 60 months in prison.

—Michael Lloyd Williams, 36, of Rose Creek was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 12 months and one day in prison.