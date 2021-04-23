Convictions: April 11-17

—Anthony Keon Adams, 30, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 28 day on electronic alcohol home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.

—Amber Lynn Bautista, 31, was sentenced to five years of probation for felony wrongfully obtaining assistance – theft – by false statements/concealment/impersonation. She must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $2,102.90 in fines.

—Meless Lamar Bruton, 43, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault – same victim within 10 years of conviction. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,584 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 27 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 15 days served.

—David Michael Finley, 40, of Lyle was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $75 in fines. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance. He received credit for 127 days served.

—Lori Beth Luna, 30, of Austin was sentenced to 43 days in jail for felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. She must serve five years of probation, perform 80 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. She received credit for 43 days served. She received a concurrent sentence of 43 days in jail for felony third-degree drugs – sale of narcotic. She must serve five years of probation, perform 80 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $1,085 in fines. She received credit for 43 days served.

—Markie Ann Maas, 27, of Brownsdale was sentenced to one year of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. She must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. She received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions.

—Robert James Shatto, 40, of St. Cloud was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must pay $160 in fines. He received credit for 120 days served.

—Ruben Trevino, 49, of Albert Lea was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order. He must follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 186 days served. He was sentenced to 194 days in jail for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He must serve five years or probation, follow several conditions and pay $410 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 13 months in prison. He received credit for 194 days served.