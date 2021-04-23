Clarence V. Olsen, 85

Age 85 of Richmond, VA, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, April 19. Clarence was born on September 1, 1935 in Freeborn, Minnesota to Viggo and Pearl Olsen. Clarence graduated from Freeborn High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army. Clarence was a long-time resident of Elkton, MN where he was an English teacher and Principal of Elkton High School and later became Principal of Southland Middle School. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rozella Olsen; daughter Melanie Olsen; brother Benjamin Olsen; sister Janice McNeese. Clarence is survived by his son Kent (Michelle) Olsen; daughter Wendy (Dan) Hermes; grandchildren Chad (Joshlyn) Olsen, Amanda Olsen, Jessica Hermes, Tyler (Martha) Hermes and Jillian Hermes. A private family service will be held.