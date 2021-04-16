Charles L. Van House

Charles Van House, passed away peacefully at The Cedars of Austin on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the age of 90 years old. Charles was born March 14, 1931 in Cresco, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Agnes (Steen) Van House. He was a 1949 graduate of Cresco High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1948-1950. On January 17, 1953, Charles was united in marriage to Evelyn Starry in Austin. After serving in the Navy, he went to work as a fireman on the Milwaukee Railroad. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction. Charles then worked as a truck driver for LCL Transit Company until he retired in 1988. After retirement, he turned his hobby into Van’s Stained Glass where he created beautiful stained glass work. He often made and restored many stained-glass windows and doors in churches, houses, and other buildings. Charles also taught classes in Austin, Albert Lea, Owatonna, and Faribault.

Charles was a long-time member of the American Legion, the Masons, Scottish Rite, and the Osman Shrine. He also participated in the Osman Oriental Band and volunteered for the Salvation Army.

Charles attended the First Congregational Church where he volunteered with most any jobs needed. He always said he tried to do something good for someone every day. He was always helping friends or neighbors who had needs. Charles’s life in his retirement years was nearly all spent in volunteering and helping others. He was most active in volunteering for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Evelyn Van House of Austin, MN; daughter, Cindy (Richard) Cimino of Raleigh, NC; two grandsons, Christopher (Jenny) Cimino and Matthew (Angharad) Cimino; three great grandchildren, Joy, Banks, and Palmer; sister-in-law, Bonnie Boe of Austin, MN; niece, Nancy Vestal of Rochester, MN; and many cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Agnes Van House.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A Masonic service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 23, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin with visitation following from 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Military honors by American Legion Post 91. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Osman Woman’s Auxiliary for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Please make checks payable to “The Osman Woman’s Auxiliary” and send to: Elizabeth Ekholm, 1703 Lilac Lane, Mendota Heights, MN 55118 or recipient of donor’s choice. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.