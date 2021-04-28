April 28, 2021

Bundy shoots an 80 for Packers in Rochester Mayo

By Daily Herald

Published 8:32 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Austin boys golf team took second at the Rochester Mayo triangular Wednesday.

Ian Bundy led the Packers with an 80.

Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 318; 2. Austin 377; 3. Winona 388

Austin scoring: Ian Bundy, 80; Isaac Anderson, 90; Max Bissen, 103; Joe Garry, 104; Eli Krueger, 111

