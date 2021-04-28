Bundy shoots an 80 for Packers in Rochester Mayo
The Austin boys golf team took second at the Rochester Mayo triangular Wednesday.
Ian Bundy led the Packers with an 80.
Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 318; 2. Austin 377; 3. Winona 388
Austin scoring: Ian Bundy, 80; Isaac Anderson, 90; Max Bissen, 103; Joe Garry, 104; Eli Krueger, 111
You Might Like
Packers sweep singles matches to beat Tigers
The Austin boys tennis team scored a 4-3 win over Albert Lea in AL Tuesday. The Packers (2-5 overall) swept... read more