Bruins use third period surge to beat Magicians

The Austin Bruins poured in three third period goals as they beat the Minnesota Magicians (21-12-2 overall) 5-2 in Riverside Arena Wednesday.

Garrett Dahm scored to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period and Jens Richards scored early in the third to give the Bruins (13-23-4-2 overall) the lead for good.

Hudson Hodges had 17 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Magicians 1 1 0 – 2

Bruins 1 1 3 – 5

First period

(M) Trevor Kukkonen (Hunter Longhi, Devin McCabe) (power play) 4:54

(A) John Lundy (Peter Jacobs, Reginald Millette) 6:29

Second period

(M) Layten Liffrig (Cam Boche, Mason Hendrickson) 12:09

(A) Garrett Dahm (Max Ruoho, Cullen Rush) 13:23

Third period

(A) Jens Richards (Braidan Simmons-Fischer) 4:15

(A) Kyle Oleksiuk (Dahm, Connor Mylymok) 11:17

(A) Barrett Brooks (Carson Riddle) 12:21

Shots: Austin – 32; Magicians – 19

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Magicians – 1-for-2