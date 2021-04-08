Bruins use third period surge to beat Magicians
The Austin Bruins poured in three third period goals as they beat the Minnesota Magicians (21-12-2 overall) 5-2 in Riverside Arena Wednesday.
Garrett Dahm scored to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period and Jens Richards scored early in the third to give the Bruins (13-23-4-2 overall) the lead for good.
Hudson Hodges had 17 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Magicians 1 1 0 – 2
Bruins 1 1 3 – 5
First period
(M) Trevor Kukkonen (Hunter Longhi, Devin McCabe) (power play) 4:54
(A) John Lundy (Peter Jacobs, Reginald Millette) 6:29
Second period
(M) Layten Liffrig (Cam Boche, Mason Hendrickson) 12:09
(A) Garrett Dahm (Max Ruoho, Cullen Rush) 13:23
Third period
(A) Jens Richards (Braidan Simmons-Fischer) 4:15
(A) Kyle Oleksiuk (Dahm, Connor Mylymok) 11:17
(A) Barrett Brooks (Carson Riddle) 12:21
Shots: Austin – 32; Magicians – 19
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Magicians – 1-for-2
