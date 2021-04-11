Bruins put up five goals to beat Bobcats

The Austin Bruins stormed past the Bismarck Bobcats 5-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday night.

Ben Oakland scored his first two goals of the season for the Bruins in the third period and Tyler Shea stopped 29 of the 30 shots he saw in net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bismarck 0 1 0 – 1

Austin 0 2 3 – 5

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Carson Riddle (Connor Mylymok) (poewr play) 1:49

(A) Barrett Brooks (Mason Poolman) 15:09

(B) John Ziskie (Austin Schwartz) 18:08

Third period

(A) Ben Oakland 3:38

(A) Mylymok (Garrett Dahm, Ben Dexheimer) 7:09

(A) Oakland (Poolman) 15:53

Shots: Austin – 28; Bismarck – 30

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; Bismarck – 0-for-4