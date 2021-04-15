Bruins edge out Magicians
The Austin Bruins picked up a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Magicians (21-14-2-0 overall) on the road Wednesday.
Ben Dexheimer scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for Austin (15-24-4-2 overall).
Tyler Shea had 29 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Bruins 1 0 2 – 3
Magicians 0 1 0 – 1
First period
(A) Carson Riddle (Sutter Muzzatti, Garrett Dahm) 1:23
Second period
(M) Hunter Longhi (Devin McCabe) 15:25
Third period
(A) Ben Dexheimer (Reginald Millette) (power play) 7:46
(A) Barrett Brooks (empty net) 19:07
Shots: Bruins – 38; Magicians – 30
Power plays: Bruins – 1-for-1; Magicians – 0-for-1
