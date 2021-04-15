Bruins edge out Magicians

The Austin Bruins picked up a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Magicians (21-14-2-0 overall) on the road Wednesday.

Ben Dexheimer scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for Austin (15-24-4-2 overall).

Tyler Shea had 29 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bruins 1 0 2 – 3

Magicians 0 1 0 – 1

First period

(A) Carson Riddle (Sutter Muzzatti, Garrett Dahm) 1:23

Second period

(M) Hunter Longhi (Devin McCabe) 15:25

Third period

(A) Ben Dexheimer (Reginald Millette) (power play) 7:46

(A) Barrett Brooks (empty net) 19:07

Shots: Bruins – 38; Magicians – 30

Power plays: Bruins – 1-for-1; Magicians – 0-for-1