April 10, 2021

Ethan Slaathaug breaks free for a lay-up past Hancock's Matt Thompson in Target Center Saturday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

BREAKING: Hayfield Vikings Class A State Champions

By Daily Herald

Published 2:43 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

The Hayfield Vikings were able to hold off the Hancock Owls to claim the Minnesota Class A Boys Basketball Tournament state title Saturday afternoon at Target Center, 61-60.

Hayfield’s Easton Frichter grabbed a big rebound and hit a freethrow to ice the game for the Vikings.

