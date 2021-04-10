BREAKING: Hayfield Vikings Class A State Champions
The Hayfield Vikings were able to hold off the Hancock Owls to claim the Minnesota Class A Boys Basketball Tournament state title Saturday afternoon at Target Center, 61-60.
Hayfield’s Easton Frichter grabbed a big rebound and hit a freethrow to ice the game for the Vikings.
Check back to www.austindailyherald.com as more information becomes available.
You Might Like
Eyes on the horizon
Storm spotters play an important role in keeping communities safe In 1996, director Jan de Bont brought us “Twister,” the... read more