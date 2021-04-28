Bollingberg leads Lyle-Pacellli to its fifth straight win
Lyle-Pacelli senior Zach Bollingberg had a big day at the plate and on the mound as the Athletics beat GMLOK (3-4 overall) 11-1 in five innings on the road Tuesday.
Bollingberg struck out 12 and allowed zero earned runs and he also knocked in four runs for LP (5-0 overall).
LP pitching: Zach Bollingberg (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 12 K
LP hitting: Cole Walter, 1-for-2, 3 R; Bollingberg, 2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Sam Nelsen, 3-for-4, RBI, double, 3 R; Jed Nelson, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Mac Nelson, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, R; Jayden Lewis, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Landon Meyer, 1-for-3, R
GMLOK hitting: Dustin Copley, 1-for-3
