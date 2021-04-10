Bobcats down Bruins 6-1
The Bismarck Bobcats (25-15-2-3 overall) put up three third period goals as they beat the Austin Bruins 6-1 in Riverside Arena Friday.
Hudson Hodges had 15 saves for Austin (13-24-4-2 overall) and Tyler Shea stopped three shots in relief.
SCORING SUMMARY
Bismarck 2 1 3 – 6
Austin 1 0 0 – 1
First period
Peter Jacobs (Reginald Millette, Travis Shoudy) 8:47
George Grannis (Ryan Taylor, Owen Michaels) (power play) 11:29
(B) Ryan Taylor (Tim Piechowski) 14:43
Second period
(B) Jack Conroy (Braden Costello, Luke Gramer) 2:39
Third period
(B) Grannis (Taylor, Jon Bell) 1:51
(B) Austin Schwartz (Ben Troumbly) 10:50
(B) Jack Conroy (Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe, Chase Beacom) 16:16
Shots: Austin – 22; Bismarck – 22
Power plays: Austin – 0f-or-3; Bismarck – 1-for-2
