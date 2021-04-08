Blue Devils sweep Viterbo

The Riverland Community College baseball team swept Viterbo by scores of 6-4 and 10-3 on the road Wednesday.

Austin Lunde struck out six in the nightcap for the Blue Devils (12-2 overall).

RCC 6, Viterbo 4

RCC pitching: Nunez (W) 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K; John Travieso (S) 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 2 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 1-for-2; Drew Copley, 0-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Andrew Wedwick, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Javier Diaz, 2-for-4, RBI; Jose Lopez, 1-for-3, R; Anthony Ciola, R; Paxton Nelson, 0-for-1, R, BB; Jackson Leleux, 1-for-2, RBI, R

RCC 10, Viterbo 3

RCC pitching: Austin Lunde (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 K; Copley, 1 IP, 2 BB, 0 R

RCC hitting: Nelson, 2-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 R; Copley, 0-for-3, R, 2 BBs; Hayden Siebers, 3-for-3, double, RBI, 2 RBIs, R; Diaz, 0-for-2, 2 BBs; Lopez, 1-for-4, R, RBI; Jake Byrant, 0-for-3, 2 BBs; Leleux, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Angelo Alvarado, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, R