Blue Devils close out with a loss

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team closed out is regular season with an 82-77 loss to Milwaukee Area in Riverland Gym Thursday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils (16-3 overall), Lajarrion Spinks added 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Deng Jal had 16 points for RCC and Jamari Magee added nine.