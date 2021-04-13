Blossoms blank USC for second straight win

The Blooming Prairie softball team beat United South Central 11-0 in five innings on the road Monday.

Allison Krohnberg allowed just one hit for BP (2-0 overall) and Maren Forstyek had a homer and four RBIs.

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 0 R, 6 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 3-for-4, 4 R, 3 RBIs, SB; Bobbie Bruns, 3-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 2 SB; Maren Forystek, 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs, R; Alivia Schneider, R, BB; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-1, R, BB; Emily Anderson, 1-for-1, R, BB; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-1, triple, R