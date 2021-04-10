Blooming Prairie girls take first in NRHEG Invite
The Blooming Prairie girls took first place at the New Richland/HEG track and field quadrangular Thursday.
Annaka Forsberg won the 100-meter dash for BP.
BOYS RESULTS
Team standings: 1. NRHEG 86; 2. Blooming Prairie 66.50; 3. Hayfield 55.50; 4. Faribault Bethlehem Academy 40
100-meter dash: Andree Dawson (H) (first, 12.20)
200-meter dash: Andree Dawson (H) (second, 25.30); Bradley Simon (BP) (third, 26.20)
400-meter dash: Cole Selk (H) (first, 1:02.60); Derek Kucbicek (BP) (second, 1:03.30)
800-meter run: Ty Forystek (BP) (second, 2:29.30)
1600-meter run: Hosea Baker (BP) (second, 6:00)
100-meter hurdles: Xavier Rennie (BP) (first, 18.60)
High jump: Carson Brennecke (BP) (second, 5-4)
Pole vault: Andree Dawson (H) (first, 9-6)
Long jump: Steele Tebay (H) (first, 17-7); Bradley Simon (BP) (fourth, 15-11)
Triple jump: Steele Tebay (H) (first, 37-11.50)
Shot put: Steele Tebay (H) (second, 37-2.25); Owen Krueger (BP) (fourth, 32-10)
Discus: Karson Steele (H) third, 88-5)
GIRLS RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Blooming Prairie 92; 2. Hayfield 60; 3. NRHEG 48; FBA 22
100-meter dash: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 14.60); Ava Carney (H) (second, 14.80)
200-meter dash: Sophie Thomas (BP) (first, 34.70)
400-meter dash: Jenna Jacobsen (H) (first, 1:13.20); Anna Kittelson (BP) (second, 1:13.90)
800-meter run: Anna Kittelson (BP) (second, 3:04.00)
1600-meter run: Lila Quail (BP) (second, 6:55.50)
3200-meter run: McKenna O’Connor (H) (first, 14:36.70)
High jump: Sophie Thomas (BP) (first, 4-0)
Pole vault: Grace Becker (H) (first, 6-6)
Long jump: Clare Rennie (BP) (first, 13-6); Jenna Jacobsen (H) (third, 13-2)
Shot put: Madison Johnston (H) (first, 38-9.50)
Discus: Madison Johnston (H) (first, 93-4)
