April 23, 2021

Blooming Prairie girls take first in Hayfield

By Daily Herald

Published 2:32 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

The Blooming Prairie girls golf team took first place in the Hayfield triangular with a team score of 231 Thursday.

BP’s Hallie Strunk took first with a score of 48.

BP scoring: Halle Strunk, 48; Jessica Ressler, 51; Maggie Bruns, 62; Ella Farr, 70; Caitlyn Stangl, 75; Aubrey Alwes, 85

