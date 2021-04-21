Blooming Prairie boys take second in Hayfield

The Blooming Prairie boys golf team finished in second place at the five-team Hayfield Invite at the Oaks Golf club Tuesday.

Hayfield’s Keegan Bronson took second with a 40 and Colin Jordison led BP with a 42.

Team standings: 1. Faribault Bethlehem Academy 179; 2. BP 180; 3. United South Central 184; 4. Maple River 206; 5. New Richland-HEG 220

BP scoring: Colin Jordison, 42; Kollyn Alwes, 44; David Kartes, 44; Garret Farr, 50; Ethan Grant, 53; Boone Carlson, 60