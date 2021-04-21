Belva A. Heine, 95

Belva A. Heine, age 95, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at The Cedars of Austin. Belva Ardelene Rudlong, daughter of Harry and Alida (Engrud) Rudlong was born March 15, 1926 in LeRoy, Minnesota. She attended rural LeRoy schools. On April 15, 1945, Belva was united in marriage to Douglas Heine at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. They were blessed with one son and two daughters. In 1961, the couple moved to their hobby farm near Grand Meadow, Minnesota and then in 1970, moved back to Austin. A very caring and loving person, Belva treasured her role as homemaker. She was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Belva loved doing embroidery and taking care of her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, David (Vicki) Heine of Claremont, MN; daughters, Sharon (Wayne) Kenitz of Hollandale, MN, Trudy (Rick) Heimermann of Austin, MN; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and one sister, Myrtle Rudlong of Austin, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Alida Rudlong; husband, Douglas Heine in 2020; two brothers, Everett Rudlong and Lester, Rudlong; two sisters, Harriet Iverson and Shirley Foster; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Iverson and Louie Foster.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or recipient of donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.