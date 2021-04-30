Austin’s Bundy takes eighth in Big Nine Midseason meet
The Austin boys golf team finished 11th out of 12 teams with a score of 387 at the first of two Big Nine meets in Owatonna Friday.
Ian Bundy took eighth overall with a score of 82.
Red Wing took first with a 354.
Austin scoring: Ian Bundy, 82; Isaac Anderson, 97; Cale Tupy, 105; Eli Krueger, 103; Max Bissen, 115; Joe Garry, 125
You Might Like
Packer girls golfers take 11th in Big Nine meet
The Austin girls golf team took 11th place at the first of two Big Nine Meets in Winona Tuesday. The... read more