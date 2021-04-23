Austin Noon Kiwanis bring back virtual Pinewood Derby event

After a one year hiatus due to COVID-19 closures, the Austin Ford Chrysler Noon Kiwanis Pinewood Derby was back for its annual Cub Scout pinewood derby event on Saturday, April 17.

Although the event had a different feel this year, as the racing was held virtually, the special time of parent and child designing and building their pinewood derby car together has returned.

Cub Scouts from Austin-Pack No. 113, Adams-Pack No. 114, and Lyle-Pack No. 120 participated in the event.

Scouts qualified and registered their cars a week prior to the virtual event. Scouts reported to Austin Chrysler Ford to have their cars weighed and inspected. Cars that passed inspection were then registered and left to be raced the following weekend.

The actual race event was only open to the volunteers running the race which included several Austin Noon Kiwanis volunteers, scout leaders, and The Hormel Foundation Austin Assurance scholarship/Mower County Get Connected high school student volunteers.

The race was live streamed on the Twin Valley Council BSA facebook page. The video remains posted on the facebook page for viewing under the title “Cedar River Neighborhood Pinewood Derby Race.”

Each participant in the derby was presented with a patch. The first four places of each racing category were awarded trophies.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis helps kids around the world.

For more than a century, Kiwanis has created opportunities for children to be curious, safe and healthy regardless of the community in which they live.

The results are as follows

Lion

First place: Connor Blilie (113)

Second place: Liam Hutchinson (120)

Third place: Cooper Sampson (120)

Fourth place: Eli Zadow (113)

Tiger

First place: Carter Pell (120)

Second place: Josef Sorenson(113)

Third place: Jack Evenson (113)

Fourth place: Nolan Beaver (113)

Wolf

First place: Kayden Habeck (120)

Second place: Jaxon Mattick (114)

Third place: Preston Frank (120)

Fourth place: Corbin Winkels (120)

Bear

First place: Cole Garey (114)

Second place: Keigen Swenson (114)

Third place: Kaitlyn Pell (120)

Fourth place: Eli Olson (114)

Webelo

First place: Gavin Johnson (113)

Second place: Isiah Ahlas (120)

Third place: Grant Akkerman (113)

Fourth place: Devin Garey (114)

Open

First place: Jeremy Johnson (113)

Second place: Lily Anderson (114)

Third place: Allison Garey (114)

Fourth place: Noah Hutchinson (120)