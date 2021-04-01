April 1, 2021

  • 28°

Austin grad named MCAC Central Division player of the week

By Daily Herald

Published 9:40 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

Austin grad Phillip Zynda, who plays baseball at Central Lakes, was named MCAC Central Division Player of the week recently.

Zynda was 7-of-11 with a home run, triple and two doubles during a four-game series with Rochester. He drove in five runs and walked three times. He also converted a double play for the Raiders.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections