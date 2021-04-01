Austin grad named MCAC Central Division player of the week
Austin grad Phillip Zynda, who plays baseball at Central Lakes, was named MCAC Central Division Player of the week recently.
Zynda was 7-of-11 with a home run, triple and two doubles during a four-game series with Rochester. He drove in five runs and walked three times. He also converted a double play for the Raiders.
