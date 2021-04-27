April 27, 2021

  • 46°

Austin girls golf team takes third in Winona

By Daily Herald

Published 9:06 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Austin girls golf team took third place at the Winona triangular Tuesday.

Mallory Brown finished with a score of 124 for the Packers.

Team standings: 1. Winona 428; 2. Rochester Mayo 445; 3. Austin 589

Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 124; Anita Rao, Izzy Sellers, 153; Allie Alm, 184

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections