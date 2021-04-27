Austin girls golf team takes third in Winona
The Austin girls golf team took third place at the Winona triangular Tuesday.
Mallory Brown finished with a score of 124 for the Packers.
Team standings: 1. Winona 428; 2. Rochester Mayo 445; 3. Austin 589
Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 124; Anita Rao, Izzy Sellers, 153; Allie Alm, 184
You Might Like
Blossoms rack up 13 hits to take down Maple River
Blooming Prairie senior Maren Forystek knocked in four runs as the Awesome Blossoms beat Maple River (2-3 overall) 11-8 in... read more