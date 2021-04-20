Austin Audubon hosting Earth Day walks

To honor Earth Day, Austin Audubon is sponsoring two Earth Day Bird hikes on Thursday April 22.

Groups will meet at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Parking lot at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. If binoculars are needed contact Larry Dolphin at alphaflipr@gmail.com. Hikes will last approximately one and a half hours.

Social distancing will still apply, though it is likely that people will not need to wear masks. According to a release from Austin Audubon, group members are vaccinated, but still want to protect all that will come, so people are urged to bring a mask just in case groups are larger, or simply want to continue being safe.