APS school board will honor retired educators

The Austin Public School Board on Monday advanced a petition on naming rights for a pair of retired educators.

During a study session the board approved the motion to continue pursuing naming rights for a science lab at Ellis Middle School in honor of Richard Lees and a practice field on the east side of Wescott Athletic Complex in honor of Don Fox.

Both served on the APS School Board and have recently retired.

Lees was a longtime educator, having taught science for a good chunk of his time at Ellis Middle School. Likewise, Fox was a longtime educator in the district serving as head football coach and principal for Southgate Elementary and having come out of retirement for a stint as Sumner Elementary principal at one time.

Both petitions received well over the required 100 signatures needed to advance the process.

The process will continue forward with the necessary steps with hopes that it can be finalized sometime next school year.