Magicians edge out Bruins in a shootout

The Austin Bruins went 0-for-3 in the shootout as they lost 3-2 to the Minnesota Magicians on the road Thursday.

Carson Riddle tied the game at 2-2 with a goal in the third period for Austin.

Hudson Hodges stopped 31 of 33 shots for the Bruins (16-25-4-3 overall) and he stopped one of two shots in the shootout.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 1 0 0 – 2

Magicians 0 2 0 0 1 – 3

First period

(A) Mason Poolman (Braidan Simmons-Fischer) 12:35

Second period

(M) Simon Falk (Lucas Fanta) (power play) 4:35

(M) Luc Laylin (Luke Kron) (power play) 11:12

Third period

(A) Carson Riddle 6:09

OT

No scoring