Woman charged after allegedly firing a revolver during an argument

An Austin woman who allegedly fired a firearm during an argument made her first appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Cassandra Lynn Nelson, 31, has been charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

According to the court complaint, police responded to a domestic disturbance call at about 6:58 p.m. on Saturday at residence in the 600 block of 14th Street Northeast. The reporting party, an adult male, reported that Nelson had fired a handgun during an argument.

Nelson surrendered to police when they arrived and told them the firearm was in a dresser drawer in the bedroom. An officer searched the residence and seized a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver. He also observed a bullet hole in a hallway ceiling on the first floor.

The reporting party told police he and Nelson were arguing and she fired the revolver, after which he left the residence. He said his ears were ringing and he had trouble hearing because she fired the revolver near his head, though he declined medical attention.

Nelson will appear in court again on March 25.