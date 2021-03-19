William “Bill” C. Young, 76

William “Bill” Carroll Young, age 76 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. William was born June 11, 1944 in Oakland, Nebraska, to Vernon and Linea (Lindgren) Young. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1962. He then went on to attend the University of Nebraska. Following college, Bill began working as a supervisor for Hormel Foods. During his 40 years with Hormel, he spent time in Fremont, Nebraska, Houston, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Ottumwa, Iowa and then Austin, Minnesota, where he retired in 2006. Upon his retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling, including a trip to Costa Rica. He was a devoted and active member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, where he sang in the choir, served coffee and donuts every Sunday, and sponsored movies and planned celebrations. Bill loved cooking, flower gardening, family gatherings and trips, especially fishing trips to Canada. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Travis Young of Austin, Minnesota, Boyd (Michelle) Young of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, Angelique (Dan) Howell of Ames, Iowa, Brittany Alexander of Austin, Minnesota; special friend, Joanne Benson of Austin, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Cole Young, Curtis Howell, and Desirae Alexander; and brother, Roger (Kate) Young of Fort Collins, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Linea Young; and his wife, Lois Young in 2009.

Private family services will be held at a later date. A public visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.