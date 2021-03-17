The 2021 Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home is being held this Sunday.

Area vendors will be onsite to inspire and assist in planning your wedding or special event from start to finish.

Pre-registration is strongly preferred and can be done online at www.hormelhistorichome.org. With museums and event centers like the Hormel Historic Home now at 50 percent capacity, walk-up registration at the door is available but those registrants will still need to register online upon arrival.

Event: Wedding & Event Showcase

Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021

Timed Sessions: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission, free to members of the Hormel Historic Home

Pre-registration: www.hormelhistorichome.org

Prizes drawn each time slot. Masks/Face Coverings Required