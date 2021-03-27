Walz to give State of State address Sunday

Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that he will deliver his third State of the State address beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 28. The address will be delivered from his former social studies classroom at Mankato West High School.

Walz’s State of the State address was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 21; however, following a potential exposure to COVID-19 on Monday, March 17, Walz postponed the address to complete a 10-day quarantine per CDC guidance.