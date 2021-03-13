Vikings tie school record with 16 threes in win over USC

The Hayfield boys basketball team knocked down 16 threes as they beat United South Central (5-8 overall, 5-5 Gopher) 84-60 on the road Friday.

The Vikings (14-4 overall, 12-2 Gopher) tailed 26-14 late in the first half, but they were able to pick up the pace.

The 16 threes hit by Hayfield ties a school record and seven separate players hit at least one three.

“We just blitzed them in the second half,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack.

Hayfield 28 56 — 84

USC 34 26 — 60

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 23; Easton Fritcher, 16; Ethan Pack, 16; Isaac Matti, 14; Isaiah Tempel, 9; Kobe Foster, 3; Erik Bungum, 3; free throws: 77 percent (10-for-13)