March 9, 2021

Stasko’s big night leads Vikings over NRHEG

By Daily Herald

Published 9:45 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat New Richland-HEG (5-11 overall, 3-10 Gopher) 65-56 in Hayfield Monday.

Aine Stasko put up a career-high 25 points for the Vikings (11-5 overall, 7-4 Gopher).

NRHEG 28  28  —  56

Hayfield 30  35  —  65

Hayfield scoring: Aine Stasko, 25; Natalie Beaver, 17; Kristen Wastson, 9; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 9; Josanne Tempel, 3; Chelsea Christopherson, 2; free throws: 65 percent (15-for-23)

