Squier delivers the winner and Holtz nails milestones as Packers snap skid
The Austin girls hockey team beat Rochester Century (5-8 overall) 3-2 in Rochester Tuesday.
Peyton Squier scored the game winning goal for the Packers (6-7-1 overall), who had lost four straight games.
Kate Holtz scored her 100th career point and 50th career goal in the win as she posted 2 goals for the Packers.
