Snow delays postseason for hockey and basketball
The start of hockey and basketball playoffs will have to wait another day after a snowstorm hit the area on Monday.
The Austin girls hockey team’s Section 1A opener against Waseca has been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Riverside Arena.
All Section 1A basketball play-in games scheduled for Monday have also been moved to Tuesday.
You Might Like
Record-setting Saints QB Brees announces retirement at 42
NEW ORLEANS — The Drew Brees era with the New Orleans Saints — marked by a Super Bowl celebration, raucous... read more