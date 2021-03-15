March 15, 2021

Snow delays postseason for hockey and basketball

By Daily Herald

Published 1:43 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

The start of hockey and basketball playoffs will have to wait another day after a snowstorm hit the area on Monday.

The Austin girls hockey team’s Section 1A opener against Waseca has been moved to Tuesday at  7 p.m. in Riverside Arena.

All Section 1A basketball play-in games scheduled for Monday have also been moved to Tuesday.

