Scholarships offered by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative including new opportunity

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services is offering a new scholarship called Luck of the Draw Scholarship, where 10 scholarships of $1,000 each are available to area high school seniors.

Parents/legal guardians must be active members of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services at the time of the drawing and reside in the cooperative’s service territory. Proof of enrollment as a full-time student in the fall term of 2021 is required before the funds will be dispersed to the college. Applications and essay forms are downloadable and are available from the cooperative office or at www.fmcs.coop.

The deadline to apply is April 16 and awards will be made by a blind drawing held on April 30. Questions regarding any of the Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services scholarships can be directed to Lori Jimenez at ljimenez@fmcs.coop or by calling 1-800-734.6421.

Lineworker Scholarship

Two scholarships of $1,000 each for post-secondary training in electrical line work are also offered to students. Applicants for the Lineworker Scholarship must show acceptance into a lineworker training program or proof of being on a waiting list for the next open enrollment period.

Preference will be given to members of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services and residents of Freeborn and Mower County. Selection criteria will be based on scholastic achievement, school and community involvement, work history and essay submission. Application materials are downloadable from the cooperative’s website or can be obtained from the cooperative’s office. Applicants must complete and submit the scholarship application by May 1.

Riverland Community College

The cooperative also provides scholarship opportunities to Riverland Community College to be awarded to children of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services members and adult members of the cooperative who are returning to school to further their education.

To be eligible for a Riverland Community College Scholarship, the applicant must be a current member of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services and demonstrate financial need. Scholarships are available to full-time students in any field. Non-traditional students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available from Riverland Community College.

“One of the seven guiding principles of cooperatives is Concern for Community,” said Mary Nelson, Director of Cooperative Relations. “The importance of higher education is clear, so providing scholarships is a wonderful way to strengthen our local communities.”

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services operates as a not-for-profit entity. The cooperative’s margins, the amount of revenue that exceeds expenses, is shared by the cooperative members through its system of capital credits. Capital credits that are undeliverable and unclaimed are used to fund scholarships in accordance with Minnesota statute.

“The scholarships provide a way to return the funds back to the communities from which they were generated. Otherwise, the funds would need to be forfeited to the state,” Nelson said.