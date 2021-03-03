Rogne’s big night is not enough for L-P girls

The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team put up a good fight, but it lost to Spring Grove (5-9 overall, 5-8 SEC) in Spring Grove Tuesday.

Alana Rogne had the best game of her career as she posted 31 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for the Athletics (1-14 overall, 1-12 SEC).

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 31; Olivia Herd, 7; Kirsten Koopal, 7; Audrey Heard, 2; Emma Wilde, 2