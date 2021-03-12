Riddle nets a hat trick as Bruins beat Wilderness

Carson Riddle put up a hat trick as the Austin Bruins topped the Minnesota Wilderness (12-15-1-1 overall) 4-2 in Riverside Arena Thursday.

Riddle scored one goal in each period for Austin (10-19-2-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Wilderness 0 2 0 — 2

Austin 1 2 1 — 4

First period

(A) Carson Riddle (Travis Shoudy) (power play) 12:03

Second period

(M) Josh Bohlin (Will Traeger) 2:11

(A) Reginald Millette (Barrett Brooks) 4:39

(A) Riddle (Connor Mylymok) (power play) 7:36

(M) Mikol Sartor (Josh Bohlin) 20:00

Third period

(A) Riddle (Peter Jacobs, Mylymok) 5:51

Shots: Austin — 32; Wilderness — 26

Power plays: Austin — 2-for-5; Wilderness — 0-for-5