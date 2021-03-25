RCTC stops Blue Devil winning streak

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team had their 15-game winning streak snapped when they lost to RCTC 69-60 in Rochester Wednesday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for RCC (15-2 overall).

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 17; Deng Jal, 13; Lajarrion Spinks, 10; Dominik Bangu, 7; Keyshawn Payne, 5; Jamari Magee, 5; Joe Burgos, 2; Ethan Clavero, 1